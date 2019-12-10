Massage Envy is putting the “Ahhh” in the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking to put the "Ah" in "holidays," you can find just about every spa treatment at an affordable price at Massage Envy.

Stephanie Deck is the manager of the Riverdale location, and she reminded us that Massage Envy offers services customized to the clients and their needs.

Stephanie said, "We provide massage, total body stretch (which is assisted stretch therapy), and our skin care services include facials, Microderm Infusion Treatment, and Chemical Peel Treatments. When you like our services you have the opportunity to join our wellness program to consistently take care of yourself."

She added that Massage Envy is the #1 Skincare provided and that they are continually working to innovate with new services and products.

Some of the skincare treatments Massage Envy offers are: Customized Facials, Microderm Infusion, and Chemical Peel Treatments.

"Our highly trained and licensed estheticians will provide a 1:1 consultation and determine what is best for each guest based on their skins daily needs." Stephanie said.

New clients get a special intro rate, and if you're looking to get a little gift for you while you're doing your Christmas shopping, now through 12/31/19, buy $100 in gift cards and receive a $25 voucher, or purchase $150 in gift cards and receive a $40 voucher.

Stephanie also came bearing gifts!

"Check out this fantastic deal we are about to share: Get a FREE 30-minute Rapid Tension Relief or Total Body Stretch session with your next 60 or 90 minute appointment. This is over a $30 value, but you have to be one of the first 10 to text in to 801-758-2040."

You can also text that number to see which location is nearest to you!

Last but not least, for the New Year, consider growing your career at Massage Envy as an Esthetician or Massage Therapist. Visit massageenvy.com for more details.