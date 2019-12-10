× FamilySearch will include same-sex families

SALT LAKE CITY – One of the world’s largest genealogy databases is now more inclusive.

Same-sex family relationships will be included in FamilySearch.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the change to its online genealogy library on Tuesday.

Users will now be able to document same-sex marriages and adoptions to same-sex couples on FamilySearch.

Previously, only opposite-sex marriages could be recorded on FamilySearch.

The program is also used by members of the LDS Church to gather names for temple ordinances such as proxy temple marriages, or sealings.

This does not constitute a change of church doctrine, the church says.

The church says proxy temple marriages will still be limited to marriages between members of the opposite sex.

Children of same-sex marriages will not be able to be sealed to same-sex couples.

FamilySearch also houses photos, stories, and documents connected with people listed in the software. These files will be able to be submitted for same-sex couples.