Man killed in semi crash on I-84

Posted 6:20 am, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:43AM, December 10, 2019

A man is dead following a semi crash on eastbound Interstate 84 in Morgan County. The man is identified as Jimmy Grundie, 59, of Brigham City.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.