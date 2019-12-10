Christmas music that will help you feel and “do” good

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time for the 4th Annual Soulful Christmas Celebration and Benefit Concert.

The concert is hosted by the Unity Gospel Choir. Debra Bonner joined us to talk more about the event.

Proceeds will benefit Unity Gospel Choir's project of building gospel music-based mentorship programs in Haitian orphanages, as well as providing clothing and essential nutritional supplements and health aides for that country.

They plan on traveling to Haiti in the year 2020!

The concert is Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at Scera Performing Arts Theater. You can learn more here.

And, to learn more and support the mission, visit: gospelchoir.com.