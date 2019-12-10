13 Days of Giving: Calling All Dogs partners with Humane Society of Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Perceus" is ready for his forever home! He's a hound with a lot of energy and he likes to "speak". He's available for adoption and came along with Deann Shepherd from the Humane Society to talk about a special event going on now.

The Humane Society of Utah does not receive any state or federal funding, so they rely solely on donations and support from community partners like Calling All Dogs.

They are partnering for the 13 Days of Giving, which is the large year-end fundraiser to help provide lifesaving programs and services into the next year.

Utah Humane Society helps more than 11,000 animals every year and works with other Utah shelters to transfer at-risk animals to their facility. They treat animals with medical needs in their clinic, they find foster homes where they can recover before being adopted, and offer behavioral enrichment.

You can donate now by visiting: UtahHumane.org/Give. No gift is too small and all are greatly appreciated!