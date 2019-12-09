ZooLights! is brighter and more sparkling than ever!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZooLights! will be brighter and more sparkling than ever as the family-fun light event returns for its 13th year!

You will see more than 200 lighted animal and holiday-themed displays as you make your way around the Hogle Zoo grounds.

Also, there will be 10 life-size, animal shaped lanterns that are unlike anything you have ever seen and were made specifically for Utah's Hogle zoo.

Warm up with a cup of hot chocolate and enjoy dinner at the Beastro too!

And, be sure to join us for Fox 13 Viewer Appreciation Nights on December 9, December 23 and December 30. You can receive $13 off a family 4-pack, or $3 off individual tickets by going to fox13now.com/contests.

For more information, please visit: hoglezoo.org.