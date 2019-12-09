Where to find traditional German Christmas treats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Petra's Backstubchen is all about baked goods from the "old country".

Owner Petra Vigil was raised in a small town in Germany. As a young child, Petra enjoyed watching her mother bake. And, she learned the basics which turned into a passion for baking.

At age 18 she purchased her first baking book, which she still uses today for several of her recipes.

She showed us the traditional sweets and treats of German Christmases.

You can find her baked goods at Lee's Marketplace and The Store locations year-round as well as local farmer's markets in the summer.

Find more at: petrasbackstubchen.com.