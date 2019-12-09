× Three men and a dog survive freezing water and high winds on Utah Lake

UTAH LAKE – Three men are recovering after their boat was swamped in the high winds on Utah Lake on Sunday.

The men were duck hunting near Lincoln Beach when the winds picked up and hail began to fall.

High waves swamped their 12-foot boat.

The men and their dog found themselves in 36-degree water. They were far from shore.

Tall grasses, 8 to 12-feet high, made it difficult for the three men to know which way to go.

They waded through chest-high water for about a thousand yards before reaching the shore.

It took them an hour to reach dry ground.

The dog swam to shore.

When they had all reached the shore, the men got into their vehicles to warm up. The dog, however, preferred the floor of the deputy’s truck.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the three men and the dog suffered from hypothermia.