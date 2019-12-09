See a holiday classic like never before — Odyssey Dance Theatre’s ReduxNut-Cracker

Odyssey Dance Theatre is presenting its own version of the holiday dance classic The Nutcracker.
From the creator of Thriller comes this exciting new production ReduxNut-Cracker!
This one is re-imagined, updated and a visual feast full of surprises.
Imagine Clara as the young lady whose imagination is inspired by the technological advances of today and is drawn into her smartphone to a magical world where Drosselmeyer drives a DeLorean, the soldiers are actually robots and the gansta mice have hip-hop swagga.
Performances are at Kingsbury Hall, December 17 - 23.
Go to odyssey.com for ticket, discounts and show information.