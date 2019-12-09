See a holiday classic like never before — Odyssey Dance Theatre’s ReduxNut-Cracker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Odyssey Dance Theatre is presenting its own version of the holiday dance classic The Nutcracker.

From the creator of Thriller comes this exciting new production ReduxNut-Cracker!

This one is re-imagined, updated and a visual feast full of surprises.

Imagine Clara as the young lady whose imagination is inspired by the technological advances of today and is drawn into her smartphone to a magical world where Drosselmeyer drives a DeLorean, the soldiers are actually robots and the gansta mice have hip-hop swagga.

Performances are at Kingsbury Hall, December 17 - 23.

Go to odyssey.com for ticket, discounts and show information.