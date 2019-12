× Police looking for missing Utah teen

SALT LAKE CITY – Police officers are looking for a teen who has not been heard from since Sunday evening.

The police identify the missing teen as Jashui Alexa Ramos-Lagunes, 14.

Ramos-Lagunes is 5 feet tall. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is last known to be wearing black Vans brand shoes.

She last spoke to someone at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 801-799-3000.