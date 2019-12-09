Air quality throughout northern Utah for Monday is much better following Sunday's precipitation.
Monday’s weather forecast
-
Mild weather continues in Utah Tuesday, air quality expected to worsen this week
-
Most Utahns can expect sunny weather for Veterans Day
-
Rain and snow storms expected in central and southern Utah this week
-
Air quality to stay yellow through the weekend for parts of Utah
-
Warm weather for Utahns again Friday, but a cold front arrives Saturday
-
-
Yellow air quality with mild, warm weather for many in Utah Friday
-
Winter weather advisories in effect as snowstorm rolls into Utah
-
Cold front delivers snow for Tuesday’s commute in northern Utah
-
Temperatures to stay above average in Utah ahead of cold front arriving this weekend
-
Utah trick or treaters can expect chilly weather on Halloween night
-
-
Sunny weather for Utah Monday, temperatures to climb back toward average this week
-
Winter Storm hits Utah; snow accumulation to range from inches to several feet
-
Winter storms move into northern Utah for the weekend