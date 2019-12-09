Miss Utah 2019 shares her life-changing experience in Uganda

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As part of Dexonna Talbot's social impact initiative for being Miss Utah 2019, she partnered with the local non-profit WHOlives to bring clean water to other countries.

She just returned from a humanitarian trip to Uganda to install a well and bring clean water to villages, schools and orphanages.

Dexonna says her eyes were opened to how life-changing something as simple as clean water can be for people who don't have it.

She is still raising funds for WHOlives.

Dexonna will represent Utah at the Miss America Competition in Connecticut December 15 through the 19.

To follow her, please visit: missutah.org.