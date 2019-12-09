How a live nativity is helping local refugees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Babe is Born, a local nonprofit group organized to support refugee families throughout Utah, is presenting a 'live nativity'. But you better hurry, time is running out to see it.

A Babe is Born runs through December 14 (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings), at the Lehi Rodeo Grounds, located at 150 North 500 West in Lehi.

For every ticket sold to the event, they will purchase a meal for a local refugee. In addition, A Babe is Born is also employing members of the refugee community as the cast of the Nativity.

People who go see the Nativity are also being asked to donate something that could benefit a refugee. Donations could include coats, hats, gloves, canned goods and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: ababeisborn.org.