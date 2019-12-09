Driver identified in auto-pedestrian accident that killed one person

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One person has died, and one is in critical condition after being struck by a car early Saturday morning.

The surviving person has been hospitalized with multiple bone breaks and fractures.

Police have identified the person they believe was behind the wheel of that car.

Justin Taylor Barber Williford, 23, is facing charges of automobile homicide and felony DUI.

According to Salt Lake City Police, the victims were in the crosswalk at 300 South and 500 East just after 1:00 AM.

The driver, witnesses say, was headed east on 300 South.

Witnesses then say the driver started to slow down as he approached the red light.

The light then turned green, so the Williford began to accelerate. He may not have seen the two people who were crossing until it was too late, police say.

The two pedestrians were struck.

The driver was detained on the scene after officers noticed a strong smell of alcohol, and was arrested under suspicion of DUI.

The police say Williford admitted on the scene that he had been drinking at a bar previously.

Both pedestrians were transported to the University of Utah Hospital. One person has died as a result of their injuries.

Officers are reconstructing the scene as they continue to investigate the accident.