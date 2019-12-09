Don’t give up on gardening in the winter, grow microgreens inside!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Microgreens grow very easily in winter months, making them a great alternative when it's too cold outside to garden.

So says James Loomis with Wasatch Community Gardens. He adds that working with plants and being connected to your food has a huge impact on your physical and mental health. This is especially true in the winter when access is limited.

Wasatch Community Gardens (WCG) is a grass-roots organization focusing on teaching kids and adults to grow, prepare and eat fresh, organic fruits and vegetables through numerous programs.

Recently celebrating its 30th anniversary WCG is very close to meeting a generous matching grant from Alternative Visions Fund. The grant will be used to build a new facility, creating an urban agriculture center in Salt Lake City. The deadline for meeting their goal is January 2, 2020. If you would like to donate, visit wasatchgardens.org and the donate button will get you there.