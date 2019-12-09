3-year-old sworn in as La Verkin Junior Police Officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA VERKIN, Utah — A southern Utah girl had an unforgettable experience last week.

The La Verkin Police Department welcomed 3-year-old Marley Bergon in as one of their own.

"She's been telling people, 'I'm going to give you a ticket! I won't give you a ticket because I love you,' and things like that," her mother Vanessa Bergon said.

Marley is battling stage four neuroblastoma.

"When you're going through this battle with your child having cancer, sometimes you just feel so alone because not many people have gone through this battle," Marley's mom said.

Marley wants to be a police officer, and she had the entire community by her side.

"The community is there for her," said Tiffany Mower of La Verkin City Police Department, assuring Marley "that we have her back, that as she fights this fight that we're with her all the way."

She was sworn in as the department's newest junior officer and got to experience several officer duties. She even got to go to a gun range to practice with her Nerf gun and gave some treats away at the animal shelter.

An account is set up at Mountain America Credit Union under the name of Marley Bergon to help her family cover treatment costs and expenses as they travel back and forth to Primary Children'S Hospital.