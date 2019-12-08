× Multiple units damaged in overnight Ogden trailer park fire

OGDEN – An early morning fire broke out at a trailer park in Ogden Sunday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the Harrisville Trailer Park at 200 North Harrisville Road just after midnight.

The initial report was that one unit was on fire, but when crews arrived, the blaze had spread to two additional units.

Ogden City and Weber Fire Districts managed to get the fire under control, preventing any further spread. They began salvage and overhaul shortly after.

Two occupants were evaluated for smoke inhalation. Four people will be displaced due to structural damage to two of the units.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The combined damage of the three units is estimated at $55,000.