Search and Rescue teams discover body in Garfield County

ESCALANTE – Authorities in Garfield County have found a body around Egypt Road.

Garfield County Search and Rescue along with The Rocky Mountain Search and Rescue dog teams discovered the body on Saturday.

The body has been transported to the medical examiner for identification and examination.

It is unknown if the person was male or female.

Egypt Road intersects with the popular Twentyfive Mile Wash in the Grand Staircase—Escalante National Monument.

This is a developing story.