Ed Smart gives keynote speech at Encircle Summit for LGBTQ community

LEHI – Ed Smart, the father of kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart, was the keynote speaker at the Encircle Summit on Saturday.

The event was the first time Smart has spoken publicly since he came out in August of this year.

Topics included Smart’s separation from his wife Lois after he came out, and subsequent decision to leave the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Encircle is a nonprofit organization that helps LGBTQ youth find support. One focus of Saturday’s event was “those tensions between Mormonism and the LGBTQ community,” as one speaker put it.

