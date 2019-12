× Car Critic: A truly ‘sporty’ SUV

Most SUVs are too big to be fun to drive, but FOX 13’s Car Critic Brian Champagne says he’s found an Italian SUV that puts the “sport” in sport-utility.

The 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio has a 2.9-liter turbo claiming 505 horsepower. It also claims 0-60 in 3.6 seconds… as long as there’s not a slow-poke ahead of you.

Check out the full review below: