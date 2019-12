× American Legion motorcyclists make wish come true in parade

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WLOS) — American Legion motorcyclists Hendersonville, North Carolina worked to make a birthday and Christmas wish come true for a special young man.

Austin Landreth asked to spend some time around a few real motorcycles this year. So, the Legion not only picked him up, but also two other young men for their holiday parade.

“We got everybody together and decided, ‘Hey, why not just have him around motorcycles and a group of motorcycles for him to come see, why don’t we put him on one in the Christmas Parade,'” Sam Brinkley, of the Sons of the American Legion Post 77, said.

Landreth said it was going to be one of the best birthdays he has had.

The Sons of the American Legion helps locals with other outings like this one. Brinkley encourages everyone to think of others this season.