3 Questions with Bob Evans: Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth on performing with Tabernacle Choir

SALT LAKE CITY — Kristin Chenoweth is an Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer whose career spans film, television, voiceover and stage.

She has starred in "Wicked" on Broadway and performed before sell-out crowds all over the world. You may even remember her from "The West Wing," and more recently, "Trial and Error."

And now, her credits including performing with the Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square.

FOX 13's Bob Evans sat down with Kristin Chenoweth and asked her three questions:

How is performing in the Conference Center different from elsewhere? What's it like performing with a huge organ, live orchestra and 360 backup singers? What is still on your bucket list?

Watch the full interview below on FOX 13's YouTube channel:

