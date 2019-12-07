× University of Utah falls to Oregon in Pac-12 title game, 37-15

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The University of Utah’s hope for a national title ended Friday night with a 37-15 loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game.

The Utes trailed the Ducks by as many as 17 points in the first half. They made up the difference, making it a seven-point game in the third quarter after Samson Sacua scored a 25-yard receiving touchdown and added a two-point conversion catch.

Oregon then scored 14 additional points to secure the win.

Zack Moss led Utah in rushing yards with 113 of Utah’s 116 total rushing yards, adding four catches for 57 yards and a 24-yard receiving touchdown.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley was 17-of-29 passing for 193 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The two teams’ passing yards were identical at 193 yards, but Oregon’s 239 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns was a critical difference.

Utah’s bowl selection will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 8. during the ESPN Bowl Selection Show which begins at 1 p.m. MT.