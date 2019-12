× Mountain lions caught on doorbell camera near Mueller Park

BOUNTIFUL — A pair of cougars were spotted near Mueller Park by a doorbell camera.

This video was submitted by the Russell family, who said they were watching the Utah-Oregon game Friday night when they got a notification from their Ring doorbell.

The big cats ran away when another family member pulled into the driveway.

“We decided not to invite them in … figured they must be BYU fans,” said a member of the Russell family.