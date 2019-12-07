Local jazz legend Joe McQueen dies at 100 years old

Posted 5:28 pm, December 7, 2019, by , Updated at 05:29PM, December 7, 2019

OGDEN, Utah — Joe McQueen, a well-known jazz musician and Ogden resident, has died, family and friends announced Saturday afternoon.

“Going to miss you cousin Joe McQueen. You made your mark on earth and I [know] you will be playing that trumpet loud in Heaven,” his cousin Lucretia McQueen wrote in a Facebook post. He was 100 years old.

Brad Wheeler, a longtime close friend of the musician, said Joe McQueen died Saturday at 10:20 a.m. According to Wheeler, Saturday also marked 74 years since Joe McQueen and his wife Thelma settled in Ogden. In the post, Wheeler included a speech he gave at Joe McQueen’s 100th birthday celebration earlier this year. It is included below:

