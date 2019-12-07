× Layton thrift store evacuated after report of possible dynamite

LAYTON, Utah — A Deseret Industries store was closed and evacuated Saturday afternoon after police received a call that someone may have accidentally donated dynamite.

According to Layton Police, a man called dispatch to report that a donation his brother made at the Hillfield Road store may have included dynamite by accident. Police say the call was disconnected and they have not been able to get back in touch with the caller.

The store was evacuated and closed for the day as a precaution, allowing police to search through donated items. A bomb-sniffing dog was also brought in to assist.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.