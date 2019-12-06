Winter is a great time to re-image your home totally organized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winter is a great time to get organized.

Amanda went to Closets By Design in Lehi to see how your home can be easily organized. She talked with owner Bryan Youd about the top spots in your home they can help you with.

Bryan says they will help you re-imagine your home totally organized with solutions for your closets, home office, pantry, laundry room, crafting room and garage.

He even showed us an amazing multi-purpose room, with cabinets so you can work from home, and a Murphy bed that pulls down to give you extra space!

Everything at Closets By Design is customized to you and your needs. It all starts with a free, no-obligation in-home consultation where a designer will listen to you about your vision for the space.

Closets By Design delivers the industry's best and most honest customer service and they will work within your budget with optional zero percent financing for up to 12 months.

Right now get 40 percent off everything, plus for a limited time there's an additional 15 percent off!

To learn more call 1-800-BY-DESIGN or visit: Closetsbydesign.com.