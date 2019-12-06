× UHP finds 40+ pounds of meth, heroin, fentanyl in pair of cars traveling together

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Troopers confiscated dozens of pounds of illegal drugs from two cars Friday morning, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Troopers stopped two cars traveling together on northbound Interstate 15 near Cedar City at about 10:30 a.m. for equipment violations, UHP said. A K9 was brought in and was alerted to the odor of narcotics, leading to a search of the vehicles uncovering 40 pounds of methamphetamine in one car. Heroin and fentanyl pills were found in the other car.

No suspects were named.