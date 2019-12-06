Ten years later, search for Susan Cox Powell focuses on Utah mines

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that in the first few days after Susan Cox Powell disappeared, West Valley City detectives traveled to some abandoned mines in Utah’s West Desert.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They lowered cameras into shafts. The images didn’t lead to Powell’s body, but that hasn’t discouraged everyone.

The 10th anniversary of Powell’s disappearance is Friday, and mines remain the most popular place to look for her. Earlier this year, the Utah Cold Case Coalition searched a mine it saw as a candidate for holding Powell’s remains.

Nothing was found, but Jason Jensen, a private investigator who works with the Utah Cold Case Coalition, said more mine searches are a possibility.

Read the full story at The Salt Lake Tribune.