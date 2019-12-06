WATCH: Syracuse High drill team pays emotional tribute to law enforcement

Posted 8:45 am, December 6, 2019, by , Updated at 11:03AM, December 6, 2019

SYRACUSE, Utah — Local law enforcement officials are praising the Syracuse High School drill team for performing a tribute to them.

“This dance is nothing short of amazing and if you get the opportunity to see this dance, good luck not shedding a tear,” Syracuse Police wrote in a Facebook post.

Members of several agencies—including the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Clearfield Police, the Utah Highway Patrol, Syracuse Police and Centerville Police—were present for the performance.

Use the video player below to watch it.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.