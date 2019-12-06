× WATCH: Syracuse High drill team pays emotional tribute to law enforcement

SYRACUSE, Utah — Local law enforcement officials are praising the Syracuse High School drill team for performing a tribute to them.

“This dance is nothing short of amazing and if you get the opportunity to see this dance, good luck not shedding a tear,” Syracuse Police wrote in a Facebook post.

Members of several agencies—including the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Clearfield Police, the Utah Highway Patrol, Syracuse Police and Centerville Police—were present for the performance.

