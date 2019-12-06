Snow globe lights are lighting up Instagram
Target is putting a little bit of Christmas into light bulbs.
The string of light bulbs contains a miniature tree and some fake snow.
These lights turn an ordinary string of lights into a row of snowglobes.
🎄 Day 2🎄 #12daysoftargetjunkie Ahhh! These famous lights from the #targetdollarspot are amazing! I did a small giveaway with these a few weeks ago in my stories and I received tons of DMs about them! I found the mother load of lights yesterday😆 and I’m happy to share our next giveaway! . Win: 3 packs of these lightbulb Christmas lights! . 1. Be a follower @target_junkie 2. Like this post 3. Tell me where you plan on placing these if you won. . . Good luck! . . Giveaway ends tomorrow when day 3 is posted. . This giveaway is in no way sponsored or endorsed by Instagram or Target. By entering you are verifying you are at least 18 years of age, release Instagram of responsibility and agree to Instagram’s terms of use.
Instagram users have been posting their own pictures of the little lights.
Now you can use Christmas to light up your Christmas!
The lights come on a 2.5-foot string. They are battery-operated and are indoor use only.