Snow globe lights are lighting up Instagram

Target is putting a little bit of Christmas into light bulbs.

The string of light bulbs contains a miniature tree and some fake snow.

These lights turn an ordinary string of lights into a row of snowglobes.

Instagram users have been posting their own pictures of the little lights.

Now you can use Christmas to light up your Christmas!

The lights come on a 2.5-foot string. They are battery-operated and are indoor use only.