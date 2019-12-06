Simple Potato Gratin

There’s nothing that brings a family together like a home cooked meal around the holidays. These potatoes au gratin will do just that with the bonus of taking minimal effort. Pop them in the oven, get the kids to set the table, and soon you’ll be gathered around a delicious meal that everyone will love.

3 cloves of garlic, 2 thinly sliced

1 tablespoon of unsalted butter

1 medium shallot, medium diced

1 ½ cups of heavy cream

1 tablespoon of kosher salt

2 teaspoons of fresh ground black pepper

½ tablespoon fresh thyme

½ tablespoon fresh sage

4 medium size russet potatoes, cleaned and thinly sliced on a mandolin skin on

2 ounces of finely shredded gruyere cheese

1 ounce finely shredded parmesan cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 350ºF.

In a small saucepan simmer heavy cream, 2 cloves of garlic, diced shallots, salt, pepper, sage, and thyme for 15-20 minutes. Simmer on low until the shallots are nice and soft. Remove from heat and blend for 30 seconds to turn into a creamy sauce.

While the sauce is simmering, take a cast iron skillet and gently rub the remaining garlic along the sides of the pan. Then rub room temperature butter all over to coat the entire bottom and sides of the pan.

Gently lay your sliced potatoes in a fan pattern circling the entire buttered pan until completely covered. Pour the sauce over the potatoes, evenly coating without drowning them in liquid.

Cover the pan with tin foil and bake for 40-50 minutes or until potatoes are soft.

Once the potatoes are cooked, top them with gruyere and parmesan cheese and return to the broiler. Cook under broiler until the cheese melts and gets a little crispy on the edges.

Serve while hot and bubbly.

