Shooting victim has died, SLC Police say; case now being investigated as homicide

SALT LAKE CITY — One of two victims in a shooting last week has died, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Terrance Jefferies, Jr., 25, died from his wounds, the department announced Friday afternoon. Jefferies was one of two people shot Nov. 27 around 11 a.m. at Skyhouse apartments in downtown Salt Lake City, near 300 W. North Temple.

The investigation is now a homicide, SLCPD said. Suspect information was not released.