‘Santa’ and ‘The Grinch’ protest the Utah legislature’s tax overhaul bill

SALT LAKE CITY — “Santa” and “The Grinch” delivered petitions to Utah Governor Gary Herbert’s office calling for a delay on a special session for a major tax overhaul bill.

At a news conference on Friday, groups on the right and left united to criticize the tax overhaul bill and the speed it’s moving toward a vote.

“The only thing that we as citizens can do is complain about something that’s been drafted behind closed doors and revealed just in time for a quick vote,” said Krista Palmer of the Utah Tax Reform Coalition. “We can do better. We need to slow this process down.”

They called on Utahns to speak up and oppose the latest version of the tax bill, and urge lawmakers to give more time to study its impact. At the very least, they called for the tax bill to be considered in the 2020 session of the Utah State Legislature that begins in January.

Each group had different reasons for opposing the bill. Some said the sales tax on services was too selective. Others criticized a hike in the gas tax, while one group said it supported the idea of removing the earmark on the income tax for education. Chase Thomas of the left-leaning Alliance for a Better Utah opposed the sales tax hike on food.

“We should not be saddling tax reform on Utahns who are already struggling,” he said Friday.

But they all felt the process was too rushed and Utahns weren’t being heard by legislative leadership who want a Dec. 12 special session to pass the 200-page bill.

At their news conference, the groups hinted at a possible citizen referendum if the tax bill passed (with less than the two-thirds majority needed to be referendum-proof).

“I could see that if this type of bad legislative process continues, that the Utah public will have no choice. The citizens of Utah will likely have to rise up and say very clearly to our legislators, we do not approve of passing laws in this way,” said Brett Hastings of Utah Legislative Watch.

FOX 13 is told the latest version of the bill will be unveiled on Friday, with a final public hearing on Monday at 5 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol. House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, previously said he intended to seek a larger $100 million income tax cut in the latest version that would include single people and those without children.

Meanwhile, House Democrats unveiled their version of a tax bill that included a “progressive income tax” that goes up as people make more, capping out at 8% for those above $600,000. Rep. Joel Briscoe, D-Salt Lake City, also proposed eliminating the sales tax entirely and replacing it with a gross receipts tax.

“I think it’s being rushed,” he said. “Part of the reason of us putting ours out is to say there are other ideas out there we think have merit.”

The plan is not likely to advance very far, as Republicans are a super-majority in the Utah State Legislature.