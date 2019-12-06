See an advanced screening of Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell” at Megaplex Jordan Commons!
-
Win 4 passes to see “Jumanji: The Next Level” first, and for free!
-
Where you can see Gentri’s Casey Elliot as he makes an appearance at the opening of his new film
-
Wellness Wednesday: increasing the rate of mammogram screenings in Utah
-
‘Friends’ Thanksgiving episodes are coming to movie theaters
-
Heat camera at tourist attraction spots woman’s breast cancer
-
-
Three shot at house party in South Jordan
-
Body found in South Jordan field was suspect in Thanksgiving shooting, police say
-
Police to increase traffic enforcement near South Jordan schools Wednesday
-
The important reason people are putting teal pumpkins on their porch Halloween night
-
Real men will be wearing pink at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk
-
-
President Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving visit to troops in Afghanistan
-
Charity Vision helps kids with their sight — and in turn, their self-esteem
-
Ways to eat healthy and shop seasonal produce locally