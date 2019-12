Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warren Fast, the Director of the new movie 'Finding Grace' joined us along with the star of the movie, Jasen Wade.

The premiere of the movie was held Thursday, December 5 at Jordan Commons.

The film is faith-based and follows a struggling family with a teenage daughter named Alaska Rose. Warren says the movie's message is all about hope, and a great way to celebrate the true meaning of the holidays.

For more information and to get updates on the movie please visit: findinggracemovie.com.