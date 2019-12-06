Pina Colada Cheeseball by Cayt’s Meats and Meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is a great neighbor gift, or a perfect item to bring to a party -- everyone loves cheeseballs!

Caytlin McCleery from Cayt's Meats and Meals joined us to show us how to easily make them sweet or savory, with minimal ingredients.

She shared her recipe for the Pina Colada Cheeseball with toasted coconut, crushed pineapple and toasted macadamia nuts - the flavors are so refreshing.

Ingredients-

2- 8 ounce packages of cream cheese

1 cup toasted macadamia nuts(split into half)

1 cup of drained,crushed pineapple

1 cup toasted, sweetened coconut (split into half)

In bowl, combine the softened cream cheese with 1/2 cup of toasted macadamias,crushed pineapple and 1/2 cup of toasted coconut. Stir until well combined.

Line a bowl with plastic wrap and put mixture into the bowl. Fold up the plastic around the mixture and shape it into a ball or loaf. If you want to split it into 2 smaller balls, you can also do that. Refrigerate for a couple of hours until it is hardened up.

Remove from plastic wrap. Pour the remaining 1/2 cup of macadamia nuts and 1/2 cup of toasted coconut on a plate. Roll the cream cheese ball onto the plate and coat the exterior in the toasted ingredients.

Serve with either crackers or Graham crackers and an extra drizzle of pina colada jelly.