Luminaria will transport you to a magical holiday world

Posted 2:30 pm, December 6, 2019

Luminaria at Thanksgiving Point will transport you to a magical holiday world.

During the mile-long walk, you'll make your way through Ashton Gardens.  The Grand Alee's 6,500 programmable luminaries blanket the hill, where each one acts as a pixel in a moving picture of blooming poinsettias, flying reindeer and other symbols of the season.

At the top of the hill sits a 120 foot tree all lit up!

There's also a nativity scene and new to Luminaria in 2019 is Aqueous by the Jen Lewin Studio which is an interactive pathway of light.

Luminaria runs through January 4, Monday - Saturday (closed Sundays, Christmas Eve and Christmas.)

For more information please visit: thanksgivingpoint.org/events/luminaria.

