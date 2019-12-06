Let’s find Luna a home for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Luna is a little bigger than our typical Pets of the Week, but that just means there's more of her to love, right?

She was adopted as a younger dog, but recently returned to Hearts4Paws when her owners had to move.

Luna is good with children and other dogs and would love a new home for the holidays.

She's housebroken and very well-behaved.

She's a Great Dane lab mix.

Her adoption fee is $200 and she comes spayed, chipped and is current on all vaccinations.

Please visit: hearts4paws.org for more information about sweet Luna.

Hearts4Paws will be at Petco in West Valley, Saturday, December 7 from 1 to 5 with adoptable dogs.