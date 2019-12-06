× KFC’s herbs and spices firelog is back, but only for a limited time

While supplies last, you can make your home smell KFC chicken.

The fast food chain first released their 11 herbs and spice firelog in 2018 and it sold out in just a few hours. So now, they’re bringing it back exclusively at Walmart.

“Last year, we captured the hearts, noses and fireplaces of our fans, but thousands more were clamoring to get their hands on our limited firelogs. So, we brought our 11 Herbs & Spices Firelogs back with an exclusive partnership with Walmart to spread the finger-lickin’ good cheer,” said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO. “We hope you’ll cuddle up with your family or friends with a bucket of our world-famous fried chicken and a warm fried chicken-scented fire this holiday season.”

One log will cost you $18.99.

According to online reviews the log is “intoxicating,” better than a scented candle and really smells Finger Lickin’ Good.

(Story by Emily McCain / WFTS-TV)