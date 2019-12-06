Justin Timberlake issues apology after being photographed holding co-star’s hand

(WJW) – Justin Timberlake issued a public apology to his wife, Jessica Biel, for what he called “a strong lapse in judgement.”

Late last month, the singer and actor was photographed holding the hand of his co-star Alisha Wainwright. The two play lovers in an upcoming movie called “Palmer.”

Timberlake posted an emotional apology on social media.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he wrote.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” he continued.

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior,” Timberlake wrote. “I should have known better.”

“This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that,” he said.

Timberlake said he was “proud” to be working on the movie and “looking forward” to continuing to make the movie.

Wainwright has not posted anything to her social media accounts since the incident happened.

Timberlake married Biel back in 2012. They have a son, 4, named Silas.