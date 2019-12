Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Andria and Luis Garcia started Blvd. 22, a clothing and gift shop in a trailer!

They remodeled it and now take it around for a unique shopping experience.

You'll find women's and men's clothing and shoes as well as accessories and handmade home decor items.

Blvd. 22 is offering our viewers a discount: get 15 percent off your purchase with the promo code: FOX13.

Find more information at shopblvd22.com.