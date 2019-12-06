Driver dies after hitting power pole in Payson
One man is dead following a car accident in Payson, police say.
Payson arrived on scene near 800 S Main in Payson to respond to a traffic accident just before midnight on Thursday.
Police found two men in a severely damaged car.
A vehicle appeared to have struck a light/power pole, according to Sergeant Noemi Sandoval.
Two men were in the car at the time of the accident. The driver was a 23-year-old man. The passenger was also a 23-year-old man.
Payson Fire and Rescue extricated the driver from the severely damaged car.
Medical personnel transported the driver to Mountain View Hospital.
He later died as a result of his injuries.
The passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.
He was also transported to the hospital.
The police say it appears, according to preliminary observations, that impairment was not a factor.
Speed does appear to have been a factor in the crash, according to Sgt. Sandoval.
The police are withholding the identities of the two men pending notification of their families.