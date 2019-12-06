Cyprus High senior donates white canes to Utah School for the Blind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — A senior at Cyprus High School in Magna made a generous donation to the Utah School for the Blind: 100 white canes, which are used by blind and visually-impaired people to navigate.

Cameron Evans, 17, is a former student of the Utah School of the Blind. He learned about orientation, mobility, Braille and other important skills for the blind and was able to exit USB and attend a mainstream school.

For his Eagle Scout project, Cameron collected enough funds to purchase 100 white canes for the school.

"The school deeply appreciates this generous donation as white canes are vital for our students who are blind or visually impaired. We are proud of Cameron for achieving this goal," said USB director Ryan Green.