Missing West Valley City woman is found

December 6, 2019

Trina Mascorro disappeared on Dec. 5, 2019. (West Valley Police Department)

WEST VALLEY CITY – A 42-year-old woman with mental health issues had gone missing in West Valley City, the city’s police department says.

West Valley Police say Trina Mascorro was last seen on Thursday around 5 p.m.

On Friday at 1:45 p.m. the West Valley Police said she was located.

The woman was last known to be in the area of 3100 S 2700 W.

Police say she had left home on foot.

She couldn’t be left on her own, police say.

She had been last seen wearing a dark green jacket, a light blue top, and blue jeans.

The West Valley Police issued a message of thanks to the community for helping locate the missing woman.

 

