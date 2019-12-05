Your open enrollment questions answered all day 12/5/19 at our telethon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The deadline for selecting independent health plans for 2020 is coming up on December 15, 2019, but what if you don't even know where to start?

SelectHealth's Heidi Castanada stopped by to fill us in on everything, and reminded everyone that they can also get individualized advice by calling during the SelectHealth Open Enrollment telethon on Dec. 5, 2019! The number for that is 855-442-0220.

You can also go directly through selecthealth.org.

Heidi also talked about some exciting new benefits for 2020 that will help members live the healthiest lives possible. Those include increased reimbursement for Gym Membership Program as well as fitness discounts, low gym membership rates, and more!