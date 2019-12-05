Women don’t have to just “tough it out” once a month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Daren Watts from St. Mark's OBGYN joined us to talk about why women don't just have to deal with pain once a month.

Most women would classify their periods as somewhat painful. In fact, 50 to 90 percent of women are affected by painful periods. Most of they time they just "tough it out" each month. But Dr. Watts says there are options and you do not have to suffer!

He recommends if you are missing work or school because of your period, you should seek treatment to see if something more serious is going on. it could be endometriosis. He describes a "Triad of Symptoms":

Painful period

Painful intercourse

Infertility

70 percent of women who have painful periods can be helped with a combination of birth control and anti-inflammatory. Those 30 percent who aren't, can be treated for endometriosis. One in 10 women struggling with painful periods have endometriosis.

Endometriosis is easy to diagnose with the right physician. There are minimally-invasive treatments with quick recovery times.

You can find Dr. Watts at StMarksOBGYN.com or by calling 801-268-6811.