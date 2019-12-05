Weather causes dangerous driving conditions in parts of Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow, rain, ice and fog are causing dangerous driving conditions and leading to crashes and slide-offs in different parts of northern Utah Thursday morning.

The Box Elder Communications Center reports there are crashes and slide-offs "all over the county" and they're urging drivers to slow down.

Drivers are advised to use chains and four-wheel drive along U.S. Highway 89/91 between Brigham City and Wellsville.

Chains and four-wheel drive are required for travel along state Route 14 in Iron and Kane Counties.

The Utah Department of Transportation urges drivers to use caution in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons as there may be patches of snow and low visibility conditions.

More information from UDOT on Thursday’s road conditions:

For Northern Utah:

Snow and areas of freezing rain remain a concern throughout the morning from about Ogden northwards, as well as all northern and central Utah mountains and the Wasatch Back. Areas along I-80 in the west desert will continue to see very slick areas with patchy ice, with Parleys canyon and eastward seeing areas of patchy snow/slush through the morning. At least light road snow and icy spots can be expected throughout the morning across the Uinta basin as well.

For Central/Southern Utah:

Lingering mountains road snow should be expected throughout the morning, with all snowfall ending by late in the morning. Expect areas of road snow and ice along I-70.