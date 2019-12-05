Utah Booze News podcast: Happy Repeal Day! Utah cast the vote that ended Prohibition

SALT LAKE CITY — It was on this day in 1933 that Utah (yes, Utah!) cast the deciding vote to repeal Prohibition.

“Utah Swings Nation to Repeal as Wet Forces Lose 2 States” proclaimed The Salt Lake Tribune.

“Uncertainty Faces the Nation as Liquor Ban Falls,” was the headline in the Deseret News, owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Nation Waits for Utah Vote Making Liquor Legal Again,” said the now-extinct Salt Lake Telegram.

On “Utah Booze News: An Alcohol Policy Podcast,” FOX 13’s Ben Winslow and The Salt Lake Tribune’s Kathy Stephenson discuss “Repeal Day” and its significance on the nation legalizing alcohol. For a special edition of the podcast, Kathy talks to historian and bar owner Del Vance about Utah’s role in ending Prohibition.

Here’s a gallery of newspaper headlines from 1933:

Tanner Lenart with Christensen & Jensen takes your questions on why Utah’s liquor laws are the way they are, and what could happen next.

We’re also on “Pappy Watch” as the rare liquor returns to DABC stores.

