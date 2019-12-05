This is the 32nd year Kurt Bestor has been entertaining Utah audiences for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a holiday tradition you won't want to miss this year -- A Kurt Bestor Christmas.

This is the 32nd year that Kurt has been entertaining Utah audiences for the holidays.

This year his special guest is Nathan Pacheco!

Get your tickets now -- they start at just $30. Good seats are available by going to arttix.org.

There's a special offer: use the code "FAMPACK" and get up to eight tickets for only $25 each.

Performances are:

• St George - Kayenta Center for the Arts - 3 performances Dec 5th and 6th

• Salt Lake City- Eccles Theater - 4 performances Dec 12th-14th

• Egyptian Theater Park City - 5 performances - Dec 21st- 25th

For more information please visit: kurtbestor.com.